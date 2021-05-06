LA Pride announces events and ABC7 Pride special, now streaming

"LA Pride 2021: Thrive with Pride" will feature a month-long combination of events including a special celebration on ABC7.
Now Streaming: "Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7
ABC7 presents a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration."
Watch ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as we celebrate Pride in SoCal!
We shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference and we hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!
Plus, we have special performances from LGBTQ+ ally and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.
Watch the full episode of "Thrive with Pride Celebration" in the video player below or wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
Throughout June: Pride Makes a Difference
In recognition of the incredibly difficult work Los Angeles social justice and non-profit organizations have put into achieving equity, actionable change and stability, LA Pride will launch a 30-day give back campaign to support these efforts.
"Pride Makes a Difference" will highlight opportunities for Angelenos to sign up to either volunteer, or donate goods and/or money to local organizations in Los Angeles County.
The new program is in conjunction with volunteer organization Big Sunday.
Thursday, June 10: Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok with Charli XCX
Charli XCX will kick off LA Pride 2021 with a free Thrive with Pride Concert, live streamed exclusively on TikTok from a fabulous LA location on TikTok.
Rounding out the show, up and coming LGBTQ+ artists from across genres will be making their LA Pride concert debuts.
Friday, June 11: LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
The LA Dodgers have partnered with LA Pride for the fourth time to host the very popular LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 11.
To kickstart LA Pride's first in-person event since 2019, an LGBTQ+ artist will sing the National Anthem.
First Responders from the LA LGBTQ+ Community will get a special moment of recognition.
After the game, vaccinated fans will be welcomed onto the field to watch the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season.
A special event ticket package is available to fully-vaccinated fans that includes a game ticket for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed t-shirt. Tickets are on sale at dodgers.com/LAPride.
Join us for LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 11 presented by @BlueShieldCA! Get this exclusive t-shirt when you purchase a ticket at https://t.co/XB73Obh0z4.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 19, 2021
After the game, join us for the first Friday Night Fireworks 🎆 of the year! pic.twitter.com/QtBZMDtgLF
Friday, June 25: Pride is Universal 2021 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Experience a Hollywood theme park take-over with "Pride is Universal".
With your Pride is Universal ticket, begin entering Universal Studios Hollywood at 4 p.m., and mix in with regular park guests to enjoy the theme park during park operating hours.
The park closes to the public at 8 p.m., and you get to stay for the after-hours experience, with musical guests and other surprises to be announced.
The event is a fundraiser for Christopher Street West/LA Pride.
Saturday, June 26: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night
This LA Pride x Cinespia LGBTQ+ Movie Night under the stars at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the final event of LA Pride 2021.
We're going out in style with the 1994 classic, "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" starring Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, and Terence Stamp as an unlikely trio of drag performers and a transwoman on an exuberant, uplifting journey in a dazzling bus named Priscilla.
The evening will also feature a free themed photo booth, DJs, and dance space where we can all celebrate being together again! Pack a party picnic, BYOB beer and wine, or visit the concessions stand and bar (over 21 with ID, please.)
Just Announced- #Cinespia Cemetery Screenings Return for @lapride! THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Saturday, June 26th. Visit https://t.co/u6GvBGIwyV for tickets pic.twitter.com/JSKONFyuaj— Cinespia (@cinespia) June 11, 2021
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.