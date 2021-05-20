LA Pride adds in-person ticketed events to its June calendar

In addition to the "Thrive with Pride" live-streamed TikTok concert with Charli XCX, the ABC7 Pride special and the monthlong "Pride Makes a Difference" volunteer/donate activation, revelers will be able to celebrate Pride in-person at two events on June 11 and June 26.
The first in-person event for LA Pride since 2019 will be June 11 with longtime community partner, the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers. The second confirmed in-person event on June 26 represents a new collaboration with Cinespia, the producers of the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery outdoor movies.
"It was always our intention to offer our community opportunities to safely celebrate Pride together in accordance with safety guidelines by both the CDC and Los Angeles County," said Sharon-Franklin Brown, CSW board president.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium (ticketed event)
The LA Dodgers have partnered with LA Pride for the fourth time to host the very popular LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 11.
To kickstart LA Pride's first in-person event since 2019, an LGBTQ+ artist will sing the National Anthem.
First Responders from the LA LGBTQ+ Community will get a special moment of recognition. After the game, vaccinated fans will be welcomed onto the field to watch the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season.
A special event ticket package is available to fully-vaccinated fans that includes a game ticket for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed t-shirt. Tickets are on sale at dodgers.com/LAPride.
Join us for LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 11 presented by @BlueShieldCA! Get this exclusive t-shirt when you purchase a ticket at https://t.co/XB73Obh0z4.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 19, 2021
After the game, join us for the first Friday Night Fireworks 🎆 of the year! pic.twitter.com/QtBZMDtgLF
Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night (ticketed event)
For the first time ever, LA Pride has partnered with the most popular outdoor film organization in Southern California, Cinespia, for their LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, June 26.
Film title, event details, and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.
