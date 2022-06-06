Community & Events

West Hollywood hosts its own Pride parade for first time as thousands lined Santa Monica Boulevard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Hollywood hosts its own Pride parade for first time

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, West Hollywood hosted its own Pride parade, and organizers pulled out all the stops.

Thousands of spectators lined Santa Monica Boulevard Sunday to catch all of the action, including some celebrity appearances.

The parade caps off a three-day celebration that also included concerts and an arts festival.

If you needed to find a way around barricades along the parade route in West Hollywood, you needed to find Bert Champagne. The 3-decade long volunteer has his reasons for being out here.

"You know, somebody has to do it and you know this is my legacy," Champagne said. "You know, being a gay male coming out into the community, and helping my community, and making sure our community is represented in any way that we can make our faces and voices be heard."

Champagne directed traffic along the parade route on Santa Monica Boulevard, from Crescent Heights Boulevard into the heart of the Rainbow District.

Street fair festivities in the neighborhood were free to the public, and all along the route signs were bold and multi-colored.

"This is a great way to kind of, give a voice outside of the outfits, and the quirky personalities and what's seen," said Sergio Rodriquez, Asian Pacific AIDS Interventional Team. "Beneath it all, we all just want to be loved, cared for, seen and heard, and I think that's just the way people carry themselves, but there's so much more beneath that."

Rodriquez is representing his non-profit, which works with the homeless and those battling mental health issues.

"My purpose here today is to be an advocate, and stand firm, and believing in human rights, and that everybody's deserving of love and kindness, and community," Rodriquez said.

The fun continues next Sunday when ABC7 will broadcast the official L.A. Pride parade. You can watch it on June 12 at 11 a.m., on ABC7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest hollywoodlos angeles countywest hollywoodpride paradeevents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
US Navy identifies pilot killed in Mojave Desert fighter jet crash
IE teen arrested for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up school'
Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey sold at OC auction for more than $2M
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub
3 dead, 11 injured after gunfire erupts in Philadelphia
Camarillo man arrested for allegedly killing mother, dismembering body
Show More
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
Mayor Eric Garcetti signs revised $11.8 billion budget for 2022-23
Fast-moving brush fire burning in Indio
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Suspected drunk driver loses control, crashes into 10 cars in Orange
More TOP STORIES News