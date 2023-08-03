LASD searching for 3 suspects in West Hollywood armed robbery

Surveillance video shows three suspects armed with handguns and a rifle pushing the victim against a fence, taking his cell phone and wallet.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A frightening robbery in West Hollywood was captured on video and the sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in finding three suspects involved.

The incident happened just after midnight on July 19 in the 800 block of Larrabee Street.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a black SUV stopped in front of him.

Three suspects armed with handguns and a rifle got out of the SUV, pushed the victim against a fence, and took his cell phone and wallet.

Video released by the sheriff's department shows the men pointing their weapons at the victim as they dig through his pockets.

At one point, they knock the victim to the ground. Moments later, all three suspects take off running.

It's unclear if the victim was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Candice Gonzales with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at 310-358-4011.