Suspects armed with apparent assault rifle rob trio of victims in West Hollywood: Surveillance video

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A trio of victims were robbed by a group of suspects, one of them armed with an apparent assault rifle, in an incident captured on video Tuesday night in West Hollywood.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on a sidewalk at the end of an alleyway near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.

"A male suspect armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, and two female suspects armed with a handgun, approached two men as they were walking in an alley and demanded their property," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement, adding that one of the robbers hit one of the victims in the face with a handgun.

Video from a camera mounted in the alley shows one of the suspects pointing the rifle in the direction of the victims.

"A man walking on the sidewalk interrupted the robbery and the suspects demanded his property and he complied," the sheriff's news release said.

The robbers made off with a wallet, jewelry and an unspecified amount of cash. No gunfire or injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Department "is actively investigating to make sure that this person is caught," West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne told ABC7. "Typically, we also ask for increased patrols in the areas where crime happens, to make sure that the person doesn't come back and commit that crime."

Shyne said the city's Security Ambassador program is comprised of 85 ambassadors on residential streets and in commercial corridors to deter crime.

"And it's worked, because crime has gone down," the mayor said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Detective Zeff of the sheriff's West Hollywood station at (310) 358-4033 and refer to case number 923-02295-0977-031.