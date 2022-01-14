2 tourists targeted in West Hollywood robbery: 'I honestly thought I was going to lose my life'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two British tourists were targeted in a brazen armed robbery in West Hollywood that was caught on video by a bystander early Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of La Cienega and Santa Monica boulevards about 2:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims said they were leaving a nightclub when the robbers approached them and stole a bag and their high-end watches, worth tens of thousands of dollars, before fleeing.

"Personally, I would not come back here again after that," William Saunders said, recounting the incident. "I've never even seen a gun before -- let alone have one at my head."

A witness recorded part of the chaotic encounter on video, which transpired in the middle of a street.

"I honestly thought I was going to lose my life at one point, because he said: 'Give me your stuff, otherwise I'll shoot you,'" Saunders said. "I've never experienced anything like that in my life."

The two victims were not seriously injured.

Detailed descriptions of the robbers were not available.

