West Hollywood school placed on lockdown after report of man pointing rifle

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after reports of a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at a school employee in West Hollywood, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it received a call about a man pointing a rifle at the Larchmont Charter School campus on Fairfax Avenue, prompting them to place the school on lockdown.

A suspect was eventually detained by deputies in the Hollywood area, according to the L.A. Police Department, which was monitoring the situation.

According to an email from the charter school to parents and families, security cameras captured unspecified footage that led authorities to find the suspect. Eyewitness News has not obtained that footage.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where children were being released to parents. The school was placed on lockdown.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities added there was no active threat to the public.

