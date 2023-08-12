Man accused of sexually assaulting, drugging multiple women in LA, West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 37-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting and drugging multiple women in the Los Angeles area and investigators believe there may be more victims who haven't come forward.

Andrey Thanh Nguyen, also known as Cosmo, was charged with sexually assaulting and drugging five women between the ages of 18 to 21 in 2021 and 2023 in L.A. and West Hollywood, authorities said.

"The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Friday. "My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, and hold abusers accountable. We encourage any additional victims of Andrey Thanh Nguyen to come forward."

Nguyen was charged with seven counts of rape by use of drugs; three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance; one count of forcible rape; one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance; one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance; and one count of sexual battery.

He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-7960. Survivors seeking victim services can reach out to the DA's Bureau of Victim Services at 1-800-380-3811.