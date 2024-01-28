Bomb squad investigates, clears suspicious package on West Hollywood sidewalk

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities declared the scene safe after investigating a suspicious package that was left on the sidewalk Sunday in West Hollywood.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. on the 8800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Some businesses in the area were evacuated but officials could not say how many or which ones.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's bomb squad responded and cleared a suspicious package left on a sidewalk in West Hollywood. @SEBLASD / X

The department's bomb squad responded to the scene to investigate.

By around 2:50 p.m., the department posted on X that the object was determined to be non-hazardous.