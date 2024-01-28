WATCH LIVE

Bomb squad investigates, clears suspicious package on West Hollywood sidewalk

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, January 28, 2024 11:29PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities declared the scene safe after investigating a suspicious package that was left on the sidewalk Sunday in West Hollywood.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. on the 8800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Some businesses in the area were evacuated but officials could not say how many or which ones.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's bomb squad responded and cleared a suspicious package left on a sidewalk in West Hollywood.
The department's bomb squad responded to the scene to investigate.

By around 2:50 p.m., the department posted on X that the object was determined to be non-hazardous.

