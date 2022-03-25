ukraine

'The Abbey' in West Hollywood puts on festive fundraiser to help people of Ukraine as war rages on

By
EMBED <>More Videos

WeHo puts on fundraiser to help people of Ukraine as war rages on

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Communities in Southern California are coming up with creative ways to help the people of Ukraine as the besieged country continues battling the Russian invasion.

Thousands of miles away from the fierce fighting, a festive fundraiser featuring comedians, dancers and more was organized Thursday at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

The Abbey in West Hollywood partnered with a non-profit to raise money in a creative way.

Ukrainian refugees now living in Southern California were there to express their gratitude. Among them, was a woman named Anastasia whose friends paid for her plane tickets.

"What I saw is a nightmare," she said. "All buildings are destroyed. Dead bodies. They are killing our kids. People losing part of their bodies."

The money raised will help pay to ship a warehouse full of donated supplies, such as clothes, diapers and medical supplies, to Ukraine.

For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and the relief efforts, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest hollywoodlos angeles countywest hollywoodsouthern californiarussiawarukraineevents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep
Oscars red carpet fashion to have unique Ukrainian connection
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Groundbreaking set for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Show More
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips cities
Kobe Bryant's estate reaches new long-term deal with Nike
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
North Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Could solar power be the solution to cutting down food waste?
More TOP STORIES News