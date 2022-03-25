'The Abbey' in West Hollywood puts on festive fundraiser to help people of Ukraine as war rages on

Thousands of miles away from the fierce fighting, a festive fundraiser featuring comedians, dancers and more was organized Thursday at The Abbey in West Hollywood.
The Abbey in West Hollywood partnered with a non-profit to raise money in a creative way.
Ukrainian refugees now living in Southern California were there to express their gratitude. Among them, was a woman named Anastasia whose friends paid for her plane tickets.
"What I saw is a nightmare," she said. "All buildings are destroyed. Dead bodies. They are killing our kids. People losing part of their bodies."
The money raised will help pay to ship a warehouse full of donated supplies, such as clothes, diapers and medical supplies, to Ukraine.
For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and the relief efforts, click here.