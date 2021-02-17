West Hollywood to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif (KABC) -- West Hollywood is banning the sale of flavored tobacco products as well as the use of tobacco coupons and discounts.The city council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the ban.The city is now the fourth jurisdiction in California with a tobacco coupon ban, including Santa Barbara and Alameda counties and the city of Oakland.The ban on tobacco coupons starts March 16, while the ban on sales of flavored tobacco products starts Sept. 16.