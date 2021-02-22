Vigil in West Los Angeles honors Monique Munoz, killed in violent car crash

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A West Los Angeles community is honoring a woman killed in a violent car crash.

They gathered for a vigil at Overland Avenue and Olympic Boulevard where the crash happened Wednesday night.

Police say 32-year old Monique Munoz was trapped after a two-car crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the other driver is 17 and speed was definitely a factor.

Munoz' stepfather, Issac Cardona, says she was taken from them in a senseless act.

"An officer answered her phone because we were calling and calling, wondering where she was at because she should have been home. Because she got off of work, she worked right down the street at the UCLA clinic. She was a receptionist there. She just got the job two months ago," Cardona said. "Heart of gold."

The other driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west los angeleslos angeles countycar crashcar accidentvigil
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccinations to resume in LA after weather delays
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
Newsom visits mobile vaccination sites in LA
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces spring reopening
Strong winds continue after causing damage across SoCal
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Reopening schools: LA teachers union holds car caravan protest
Show More
School investigates George Floyd-themed dance proposal
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
Woman hit, injured during street takeover in South LA
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
More TOP STORIES News