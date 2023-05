Tuskegee Airman Henry D. Polite passed away on Monday at his home in West Los Angeles.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators and service men and women to serve during World War II.

After his military service, Polite worked as an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense for almost three decades.

He was married for 73 years and is best remembered as a loving and devoted father and family man.

Henry Polite was 96 years old.