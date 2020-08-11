OC child hospitalized, recovering after being diagnosed with West Nile virus

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A child in Orange County is recovering after being diagnosed with the West Nile virus and hospitalized, health officials announced Monday.The young patient, whose age and identity were not publicly disclosed, is the first person in the county to be infected this year, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.California has seen 10 infections so far in 2020.Symptoms of the virus include fevers, headaches, nausea and rashes. The symptoms can last for several days to months."The best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites,'' said Dr. Clayton Chau, who serves as director of the Health Care Agency and as the county's interim chief health officer.