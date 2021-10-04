West Virginia couple recreates wedding day to celebrate 75 years of marriage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10446316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Francis and Roberta have been married for 72 years. Roberta, who has dementia, has been living at a care facility, where Francis used to visit daily in hopes of recovering her memory. But the pandemic put an end to these precious in-person visits for a year.

KANAWHA COUNTY, West Virginia (KABC) -- A West Virginia couple who have been married for 75 years relived one of the most beautiful moments in their lives this weekend: their wedding day.In front of five generations of the family the two created, Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson recreated their wedding day."I thank God for him," said Lorraine of her husband. "I could never find a better one."During Saturday's ceremony, Ulysses wore his uniform from when he served in World War II. It was the same one he was wearing for the couple's wedding in 1946."That's the way we met each other," said Lorraine. "He was in uniform."She said though their marriage had its ups and downs, the two have persevered with compromise, love and faith."Our prayers were answered, and I thank God for it all," said Ulysses. "The knot was tied awful tight, and it's still holding."So what's the key to a long-lasting marriage, according to the Dawsons? It's a multitude of things, but they key is always love."Be sure you love each other," said Lorraine. "It's a 50/50 thing, not an 80/20. It's 50/50."