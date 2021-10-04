good news

West Virginia couple recreates wedding day to celebrate 75 years of marriage

Lorraine Dawson's husband, Ulysses, even wore the same World War II uniform he was wearing for the couple's wedding in 1946.
EMBED <>More Videos

West Virginia couple recreates wedding day after 75 years of marriage

KANAWHA COUNTY, West Virginia (KABC) -- A West Virginia couple who have been married for 75 years relived one of the most beautiful moments in their lives this weekend: their wedding day.

In front of five generations of the family the two created, Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson recreated their wedding day.

"I thank God for him," said Lorraine of her husband. "I could never find a better one."

During Saturday's ceremony, Ulysses wore his uniform from when he served in World War II. It was the same one he was wearing for the couple's wedding in 1946.

"That's the way we met each other," said Lorraine. "He was in uniform."

She said though their marriage had its ups and downs, the two have persevered with compromise, love and faith.

"Our prayers were answered, and I thank God for it all," said Ulysses. "The knot was tied awful tight, and it's still holding."

So what's the key to a long-lasting marriage, according to the Dawsons? It's a multitude of things, but they key is always love.

"Be sure you love each other," said Lorraine. "It's a 50/50 thing, not an 80/20. It's 50/50."

READ ALSO | Chula Vista couple married for 72 years hold hands, embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

Francis and Roberta have been married for 72 years. Roberta, who has dementia, has been living at a care facility, where Francis used to visit daily in hopes of recovering her memory. But the pandemic put an end to these precious in-person visits for a year.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest virginiamarriagelovenationalweddingsu.s. & worldworld war iigood newsweddingfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Fontana man steps in to help struggling teens: 'Life is tough'
Deserving neighbor surprised with a trip to Disney
Special needs student crowned homecoming prince in Lancaster
Brent Rivera surprises Disney "Magic Maker".
TOP STORIES
Users having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Television and film industry workers vote to authorize strike
SoCal to see thunderstorms, warm temps and rain Monday
Oil spill forces OC beach closures, cleanup underway
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop under 800 for 1st time in months
Video shows LAPD confront, shoot stabbing suspect in Hollywood
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stevenson Ranch
Show More
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
Family of SoCal woman shot by school safety officer calls for justice
Average gas prices in LA County reach new 2021 high again
City planning to close out homeless encampment at MacArthur Park
Facebook news: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News