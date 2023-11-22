Loved ones mourn mother, son killed by alleged drunk driver in Westlake

An emotional vigil was held for a mother and son who were run down and killed by an alleged drunk driver while on their way to get Thanksgiving groceries in the Westlake area.

Alicia Bautista, 64, and Elio Bautista, 33, were standing near the corner of South Burlington Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, on their way to get their Thanksgiving groceries, when they were hit by an out-of-control driver in a Cadillac.

A makeshift memorial of candles and flowers has been growing at the scene since the crash Sunday. Tearful family and friends gathered to mourn them Tuesday night.

"I can't believe this happened to us," said Elio Bautista Sr, the husband and father of the victims.

"I'm heartbroken. I feel empty inside. I feel so numb that not even a tear comes out anymore," said Julie Bautista, the victim's daughter and sister.

The 31-year-old suspect was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence. The family says Elio was thrown almost 100 feet during the crash.

"Why was he driving so fast? Why were you intoxicated so early? Where were you going that you had to get there so quickly? I don't understand," Julie added.

Elio Sr. drove by the crash scene Sunday night, unaware that it was his wife and son.

Loved ones who gathered at the scene remembered a son devoted to his mother and a woman committed to helping her community who always volunteered her time.

"They're just great people, all around great personalities... warriors, survivors. I wish they would've been able to survive this tragedy," Julie said.

The family wants the suspect held accountable for his crime and are calling for more safety measures before more innocent lives are lost. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.