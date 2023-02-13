Westlake District house fire spreads to apartments, forcing dozens out of their homes

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of people were forced out of their homes after a massive fire at a vacant home spread to two neighboring apartment buildings in the Westlake District Monday morning.

The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. in the two-story vacant home on Reno Street near 3rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Over 150 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in all three structures in just over an hour.

The roof of the vacant home collapsed, and at least 12 units in the apartment buildings were rendered uninhabitable by the fire.

At least 80 residents have been displaced. The Red Cross will be assisting the affected families.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, but officials said a cadaver dog was on scene, per standard procedure for such a fire.

Several neighbors told Eyewitness News that the vacant home where the fire started was often occupied by people experiencing homelessness.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.