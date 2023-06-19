WATCH LIVE

Man wanted for assault with deadly weapon climbs onto roof with 'various tools,' remains for 2 hours

Monday, June 19, 2023 6:40AM
Man wanted by LAPD climbs onto roof for 2 hours with 'various tools'
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man fleeing from the LAPD climbed onto the roof of an office building with "various tools" and remained for almost two hours in a bizarre standoff.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday near W. 4th St and Coronado St in the Westlake neighborhood near MacArthur Park.

The suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The man appeared to have an odd assortment of items such as a grappling hook, tripod and a large tarp. At one point, he used the grappling hook to lower a bag to the sidewalk, which was taken by the LAPD.

He later climbed down and was taken into custody without incident.

The person involved in the alleged assault with a deadly weapon did not suffer serious injuries.

