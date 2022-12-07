18-year-old passenger killed, 3 hurt when car slams into barriers at Westminster construction zone

An 18-year-old woman was killed when the car in which she was a passenger slammed into barriers in a Westminster construction zone and ended up perched over an open trench.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night when the car in which she was a passenger slammed into barriers in a Westminster construction zone, authorities said. The vehicle's three other occupants were hospitalized.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the single-vehicle collision in the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road, police said.

After crashing into concrete K-rails that surrounded the construction site, the car had ended up perched over an open trench.

Orange County firefighter-paramedics extricated the driver and three passengers from the vehicle.

The passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene, Westminster police said. She was publicly identified only as a resident of Huntington Beach, pending notification of her family.

The driver and surviving passengers were transported to hospitals, authorities said. Details of their injuries and conditions were not available.

"It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the cause of this collision," the Westminster Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.