Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.

The collision happened at around 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of Newburgh Street.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the car traveling at least 50 mph and slamming into the truck parked on the street. The impact then pushed the truck on top of another parked vehicle.

Lt. Mike Gomez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said when detectives responded to crash scene, the driver - who was traveling alone - was found with a gunshot wound.

He was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Gomez said there was a second crime scene about a quarter-of-a-mile away at the intersection of Newburgh Street and Donna Beth Avenue. Investigators believe that's where the victim was initially shot.

Steven Jimenez, whose home surveillance camera captured the crash, said he was alerted of the incident by relatives.

"I got a call from family members saying that it was urgent that I came home, that there was a car on fire, there was smoke and basically, as you can see in the video, there was somebody speeding ... hit the parked car that was in front of my house," he said.

No other injuries reported. The incident remains under investigation.