Caught on video: Hit-and-run driver slams into woman walking her dogs in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding the hit-and-run driver who plowed into a woman walking her dogs in Westminster.The incident happened Wednesday just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road, according to the Westminster Police Department.Traffic cameras captured the moment the driver hit the woman as she crossed the street at a stop sign with three dogs. Police said the driver did not stop and fled the scene.The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to UCI Medical Center in critical condition. The dogs were said to be OK.Investigators are now searching for a newer-model silver Ford Explorer with custom silver rims. The car may also have damage to the hood and front corner.Anybody with information is urged to contact authorities at 714-548-3770.