Caught on video: Hit-and-run driver slams into woman walking her dogs in Westminster

EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run driver slams into woman walking her dogs in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding the hit-and-run driver who plowed into a woman walking her dogs in Westminster.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Traffic cameras captured the moment the driver hit the woman as she crossed the street at a stop sign with three dogs. Police said the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to UCI Medical Center in critical condition. The dogs were said to be OK.

Investigators are now searching for a newer-model silver Ford Explorer with custom silver rims. The car may also have damage to the hood and front corner.

Anybody with information is urged to contact authorities at 714-548-3770.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westminsterorange countyhit and runwoman injuredcaught on videoinvestigationhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New California laws on bars, ghost guns, schools taking effect
Minimum wage in LA increases to $16.04 starting Friday
Here's what to know about the end of CA's eviction moratorium
California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn
LA County could hit 'high' COVID level in July, prompt return of masks
Free gas giveaway leads to massive traffic jam in Compton
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
Show More
LAX expected to be second busiest US airport over July 4th weekend
Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws
Growing solar industry creating pathway out of poverty for many
California sets nation's toughest plastics reduction rules
New Zealand designates Proud Boys a terrorist organization
More TOP STORIES News