Westminster woman pepper sprays armed man to thwart Christmas Day robbery, police say

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman out for a walk Christmas morning in Westminster thwarted a robbery when she pepper-sprayed a man who pointed a gun at her, police said.

Westminster police said the attempted armed robbery happened in the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue early Sunday.

The woman was walking when a man on a bicycle approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.

Not wanting to give up her belongings, she used pepper spray on the man to fend him off.

"Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle," police said.

Officers weren't able to find the suspect when they arrived at the scene, and police are now asking the public to help identify him.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, with a slim build, chiseled face and a pointy nose. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was wearing a black beanie, black jacket with lettering, black pants and a backpack.

The bicycle was described as teal-colored.

Anyone with information on can contact police at (714) 548-3767 or at (714) 548-3773.