Multi-union rally set for downtown LA Friday as WGA work stoppage closes out its 4th week

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As the Writers Guild of America strike wraps up its fourth week -- with no end in sight -- the strikers will break from the picketing script that's defined the first month of their walkout and will instead take part in what's expected to be a large, multi-union rally in downtown.

"We're switching up the usual L.A. studio picket schedule so writers can turn out for a historic, multi-union rally," WGA leaders said in a message to members last week.

The striking writers are expected to be joined by numerous unions for a 5 p.m. rally at South Figueroa and West 12th streets near the Convention Center, where the state Democratic Party is holding its annual meetings.

According to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, in addition to the WGA, the rally will include members of SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters, along with hotel workers, teachers, SEIU 721, SEIU 1000 and AFSCME.

Organizers said the rally-goers represent more than 200,000 workers in Los Angeles whose contracts are set to expire.

SAG-AFTRA is nearing the end of its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the Hollywood studios, and last week its leaders called for a strike authorization vote as labor negotiations approach. The studios are also engaged in contract talks with the Directors Guild of America.

Friday's rally changes the picketing game plan for the WGA, which since May 2 has manned picket lines outside all the major L.A.-area studios.

But zero progress has been made in resolving the dispute -- with no word of any talks taking place or any on the radar.

"There is no official rule preventing the studios from making a fair deal with writers while in negotiations with another union," the WGA tweeted Thursday. "It's the studios' choice to let the strike continue."