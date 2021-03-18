Whale dies after washing up near shore of Dockweiler State Beach

PLAYA DEL RAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 25-foot gray whale died after washing up near the shore of Dockweiler State Beach south of Marina Del Rey Wednesday afternoon.

The whale was still alive when lifeguards responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., but the L.A. County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division announced in the evening the animal died.

County lifeguards said it had been ordered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries to leave the whale alone in hopes that it would have been able to find its way back into the ocean.



Authorities hoped that leaving the whale for a tidal cycle would eventually return it to deeper waters, and that towing the animal would "most likely result in critical injury."

It was unclear how long the whale had been there or how it got there.

Peter Wallerstein, president and founder of Marine Animal Rescue, said the whale likely washed up because it was sick.

"When they get sick, they beach themselves to prevent from drowning,'' Wallerstein said. "But they don't know that beaching themselves is even worse because it puts a lot of pressure on their bodies."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dockweiler state beachlos angeles countywhalelifeguard
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
LA County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend
OC suspect allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter crushed to death
Valencia COVID long-hauler shares frightening experience
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Show More
Shelter dog finds forever home after 667 days at spcaLA
Local foundation seeks to end homelessness for veterans
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
100-year-old who beat COVID-19 hugs family for 1st time in a year
Doctors: Mom passed COVID antibodies to baby during pregnancy
More TOP STORIES News