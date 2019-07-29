Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect

GILROY, Calif. -- The man who was allegedly behind the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California on Sunday has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, a law enforcement official has confirmed.

Police have surrounded his home, which is about a mile away from the shootings.

Police said on Sunday that a man had opened fire at the food festival, killing three and injuring a dozen others, before he himself was killed. Among the victims who died is a 6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero.

Police also said there is a possible second suspect and that they are working to find that person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Home damaged, 154 acres scorched in Chino Hills brush fire
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
Fire destroys home in San Dimas
60 Fwy reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Show More
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
More TOP STORIES News