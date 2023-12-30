What's open and closed on New Year's Day 2025

After ringing in the New Year, many people will also have errands to run, whether that's making returns or heading to the grocery store.

Many retailers, grocers and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Day, though some have modified hours.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day.

Retail

On New Year's Day, Target stores will open.

Walmart will also be open.

JCPenney said stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Most Macy's will be operate on regular store hours on New Year's Day.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Kohl's will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Groceries

Whole Foods is open with modified hours depending on location. Kroger will be open as normal.

Aldi is closed on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's is closed all day New Year's.

Costco will be closed on New Year's Day.

Wegmans will open on New Year's Day at 6 a.m., except for New York City's Astor Place and Brooklyn stores which will open at 7 a.m.

Safeway and Albertsons stores will be open on New Year's Day.

Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Day but most pharmacies will be closed.

Vons stores and pharmacies will be open on modified hours on New Year's Day, though their pharmacies will be closed.

Tom Thumb stores will be open on New Year's Day, and pharmacies will be closed.

Pharmacies

CVS said many locations will be open for the New Year's holidays, but to check with local stores before visiting as some may be on reduced hours or closed.

Rite Aid stores will be open regular hours on New Year's Day.

Walgreens will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Day, but pharmacy hours will vary by location.

Postal services

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail on New Year's Day.

There is no UPS pick up or delivery service on New Year's Day, but its Express Critical service is available. FedEx will not be doing regular pickup and delivery on New Year's Eve, but its Home Delivery, Office and Custom Critical services will be open. FedEx will be closed on New Year's Day except for its Custom Critical service.

Banking

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve banking holidays, so most teller services will be closed on New Year's Day. As always, you can use mobile banking services and ATMs.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will not be trading on New Year's Day.

