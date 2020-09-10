'Wheel of Fortune' returns next week with a few changes for season 38

"Wheel of Fortune" is returning to television for its 38th season, premiering Monday, Sept. 14.
Fans can expect hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and the Wheel, but the show made a few changes to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, the Wheel was slightly redesigned to extend its surrounding platform to allow for 6 feet of space between Sajak and the contestants.
"I think it looks great. We would probably do a bit of a Wheel and set redesign anyway," he said.
Contestants will also use what Sajak calls "The White Thing," a cap to help them spin without personally touching the Wheel.
The Emmy Award-winning game show is adding one fortunate change: To celebrate the 38th season, the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000.