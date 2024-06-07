Pat Sajak is planning his life after 'Wheel of Fortune,' and it's taking him back to the stage

Pat Sajak's final 'Wheel of Fortune' episode airs Friday, June 7. So what's next after four decades of wheel watching? He's heading to the theater!

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Pat Sajak is planning his life in showbiz after "Wheel of Fortune." And it's taking him back to the stage.

Sajak's final "Wheel of Fortune" episode airs Friday, June 7. And "Variety" reports that means he will have plenty of time to prepare for his starring role in the play, "Prescription: Murder." It's a new take on a mystery play that eventually became the TV series, "Columbo."

Sajak will star in it... in Hawaii! He will be working with his longtime friend and legendary Honolulu news anchor Joe Moore.

The play is set for a short run next summer as a fundraiser for the non-profit Hawaii Theatre. It will mark the ninth play for Sajak and Moore...friends since they served together in 1968 at the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon.