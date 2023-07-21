Back to school 2023: Key dates to remember for LAUSD, other SoCal districts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We may be in the middle of a summer heat wave, but it's already time to start making plans to return to school.
Teachers are busy getting their fall semester plans ready - and the first back-to-school sales are already hitting stores.
Most school districts in Southern California start classes up again in mid-to-late August.
Here's a guide to the 2023 back-to-school dates for some of the biggest districts in the area:
Capistrano Unified School District
- Aug. 15, 2023: First day of school
Corona-Norco Unified School District
- Aug. 8, 2023: First day of school
Fontana Unified School District
- Aug. 30, 2023: First day of school
Garden Grove Unified School District
- Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school
Irvine Unified School District
- Aug. 24, 2023: First day of school
Long Beach Unified School District
- Aug. 30, 2023: First day of school
Los Angeles Unified School District
- Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school
Moreno Valley Unified School District
- Aug. 9, 2023: First day of school
Orange Unified School District
- Aug. 16, 2023: First day of school
Riverside Unified School District
- Aug. 11, 2023: First day of school, 7th grade
- Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school, other grades
Santa Ana Unified School District
- Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school
San Bernardino City School District
- July 31, 2023: First day of school
San Gabriel Unified School District
- Aug. 21, 2023: First day of school
Ventura Unified School District
- Aug. 23, 2023: First day of school
Note: The video in the player above is an interview with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recorded in May 2023.