Back to school 2023: Key dates to remember for LAUSD, other SoCal districts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We may be in the middle of a summer heat wave, but it's already time to start making plans to return to school.

Teachers are busy getting their fall semester plans ready - and the first back-to-school sales are already hitting stores.

Most school districts in Southern California start classes up again in mid-to-late August.

Here's a guide to the 2023 back-to-school dates for some of the biggest districts in the area:

Capistrano Unified School District

Aug. 15, 2023: First day of school

Corona-Norco Unified School District

Aug. 8, 2023: First day of school

Fontana Unified School District

Aug. 30, 2023: First day of school

Garden Grove Unified School District

Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school

Irvine Unified School District

Aug. 24, 2023: First day of school

Long Beach Unified School District

Aug. 30, 2023: First day of school

Los Angeles Unified School District

Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school

Moreno Valley Unified School District

Aug. 9, 2023: First day of school

Orange Unified School District

Aug. 16, 2023: First day of school

Riverside Unified School District

Aug. 11, 2023: First day of school, 7th grade

First day of school, 7th grade Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school, other grades

Santa Ana Unified School District

Aug. 14, 2023: First day of school

San Bernardino City School District

July 31, 2023: First day of school

San Gabriel Unified School District

Aug. 21, 2023: First day of school

Ventura Unified School District

Aug. 23, 2023: First day of school

Note: The video in the player above is an interview with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recorded in May 2023.