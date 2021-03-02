San Gabriel Valley teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine in push to return to classrooms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10381435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vaccinations for teachers in Los Angeles County have started, bringing more schools closer to reopening.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 800 educators in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday were expected to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to get students and teachers back in classrooms.The Alhambra and Garvey school districts partnered with the city of Monterey Park, the Herald Christian Health Center and Azusa Pacific University's School of Nursing to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Mark Keppel High School."(I'm) pretty elated to be honest with you, and underneath this mask there's a big smile," said Jim Schofield, an employee of the Alhambra Unified School District.Though Schofield said it's a sign of moving forward and some sense of normalcy, others who received their shot said it still isn't the time to completely let down their guard."We still have to be cautious and wear our masks, but it is a relief to start the process," said Amy Woo, employee of the Garvey Unified School District.The clinic partners have also already vaccinated more than 800 local seniors in two February pilot clinics."This collaborative effort showcases how much can be accomplished when dedicated community partners work together to overcome significant hurdles to deliver urgent pandemic protection to those who need it most," said Alhambra Unified Superintendent Denise Jaramillo.After nearly a full year of remote learning, an Alhambra School Board meeting scheduled for next week will address a potential game plan for getting teachers back in the classroom.