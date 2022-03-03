covid-19 pandemic

Biden administration outlines long-term COVID-19 plan, but what does it include?

The plan includes manufacturing a billion more vaccine doses per year, but there's still no word on how much it'll cost.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden administration outlines long-term COVID-19 plan

In the past week, California has outlined its endemic plan to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks with fewer disruptions to life.

Since then, cities have started dropping mask and vaccine mandates.

Los Angeles County plans to end its indoor mask requirements on Friday, March 4.

On Wednesday, the White House made it clear in a 96-page plan that its long-term approach goes beyond California.

"We are moving to a time when we can work to protect against this virus and treat it, and move back towards closer to our normal routines," said Dr. Tom Inglesby, Senior Advisor to the White House's Covid Response.

The plan includes manufacturing a billion more vaccine doses per year, which is three times the nation's population. It also wants to make more free COVID tests and masks available for Americans who want them, and develop a COVID variant playbook that updates the vaccines, should it be needed.

"I can't promise a new variant won't come," said President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. "But I can promise you we'll do everything in our power to be ready if it does."

READ MORE | State of the Union 2022: Watch President Biden's speech
EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Joe Biden's full remarks from his first State of the Union address as he vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine and "build a better America."



The administration also wants testing and treatment to be an all-in-one deal. Pfizer's oral medication will double from the 1 million that's currently available this month to 2 million in April.

They are free, when available, and are meant to reduce symptoms similar to how one takes medicine for the flu.

There's isn't word yet on how much Biden's plan will cost.

When asked whether he expects to accomplish everything on the list, Inglesby said yes, and pointed to what the administration was able to accomplish from its first COVID plan.

"Some parts of the plan will require new resources, and that's why the administration is working closely with congress to get those resources," said Inglesby. "Some of the plan has already begun and will be able to go forward with resources that already exist."

So far, the administration has briefed congress on a $30 billion request for immediate aid.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicjoe bidenpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskgovernmenthealth carestate of the union
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Hawaii to lift COVID-19 travel quarantine rules this month
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
INTERACTIVE MAP: What are the COVID-19 community levels in your area?
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shoots person, attacks another in Encino home invasion
Wild chase through San Fernando Valley ends after suspects ditch car
Kids among 8 injured after driver in stolen car crashes into bus
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
Suspect in carjacking arrested after chase in San Fernando Valley
400-acre fire erupts in Cleveland National Forest; no structure threat
Hundreds of animals, some dead, found inside home, LASD says
Show More
Viewers stunned at missed guesses by 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants
Deadly attack in Babyn Yar, Ukraine leaves Jewish community dejected
'Dancing' pro Maksim back in LA after fleeing Ukraine
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
South LA family speaks out on recent firework explosion report
More TOP STORIES News