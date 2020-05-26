White woman in NYC's Central Park calls police on black man who asked her to leash dog

NEW YORK (KABC) -- A video has gone viral of a white woman in New York City's Central Park calling the police on a black man after he asked her to obey park rules and keep her dog on a leash.The encounter took place in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The area is a wildlife habitat that is popular with bird watchers, like Chris Cooper. Dogs disturb the birds, which is why Cooper asked the woman to follow the rules, but she refused."She was actually standing right next to the sign that says dogs in the Ramble have to be leashed at all times," Cooper said.The video shows the woman ask Cooper to stop recording as she approaches him. Cooper asks her not to come closer.She then threatens to call police and tell them "there's an African American man threatening my life.""My thinking was, I can sort of capitulate to this racial intimidation, or I could just do what I'm doing and continue recording," Cooper said.He kept recording and captured the woman talking on her phone."There is an African American man. I am in Central Park," she said in the video as she struggles controlling the dog. "He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog... I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble please send the cops immediately."The woman's false report to 911 didn't get the response she was hoping for.Chris Cooper's sister uploaded the video.Someone identified the woman as Amy Cooper, a vice president at Franklin Templeton. The company issued a statement Monday night on Twitter."We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave," the statement said.She has since apologized.As for the dog, the Cocker Spaniel in the video seen struggling while the woman inexplicably pulls him onto his hind legs by the collar is a rescue dog.The rescue organization Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. saw the video and it reported she surrendered the dog back to them.