localish

Meet the Whiting Indiana Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!

WHITING, Ind. -- The Pierogi Fest is held annually in Whiting, Indiana (right outside of Chicago) and it brings the weird and wacky! These group of woman, known for their wild personalities, dress up as Polish grandmothers and have become local celebrities! The term "buscia" means grandma, and after 30 years, these women are still paying tribute to their heritage and grandmothers.

"People come up to us and say 'Oh you remind me of my grandma. You remind me of my aunt.' The old Polish, Slovak, Eastern-European... and that just touches our hearts," says Carolyn Kruszynski.

"This is honestly how our grandmas were. It's just a wonderful way to honor them," says Jean Lovasko.

The Buscias not only make appearances at the Pierogi Fest, but also at other local parades, sporting events, holidays and even have their own cooking show.

More on the Pierogi Fest: https://www.pierogifest.net/
More on the Buscias: https://www.pierogifest.net/the-buscias
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whitingindianagrandmotherfunny videolocalishwls
LOCALISH
Interact with a real life WALL-E at this Bay Area hotel
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
This teacher's viral dance moves took TikTok by storm
Coco & Breezy Are Fearless
TOP STORIES
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
One dead, two injured after weekend bar shooting in Temecula
LIVE: Funeral held for 14-year-old killed by stray LAPD bullet
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
LIVE: Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Pilot rescued moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft
Show More
Barstow Fire veteran dies from injuries after being struck by car
CA health care workers won't have to isolate if asymptomatic
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
1 person killed, 6 others wounded in South LA party shooting
Fans mourn Bob Saget at San Francisco 'Full House' home
More TOP STORIES News