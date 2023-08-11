A memorial service was held for a L.A. County Sheriff's Department recruit who died in July after he was struck by a wrong-way vehicle while training with dozens of colleagues last year.

Memorial service held for LASD recruit struck by wrong-way vehicle in Whittier

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A memorial service was held Thursday for a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruit who died in July after he was struck by a wrong-way vehicle while training with dozens of colleagues last year.

Alejandro Martinez, 27, died July 28 at UCLA Medical Center in Westwood after an eight-month battle with severe injuries.

The service was held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.

Following the service, Martinez's body was escorted to Forest Lawn Covina Hills where a private burial service was held.

In November 2022, dozens of law enforcement recruits were struck by an SUV during a training run in Whittier and suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The crash injured 25 recruits, including Martinez, sheriff's officials said at the time.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez, was initially arrested but was released with sheriff's officials saying the complex case needed more extensive investigation. No charges have been filed.

His attorney said Gutierrez fell asleep behind the wheel, calling it a "tragic accident."

