Massive gas leak in Whittier neighborhood forces 75 people to evacuate homes

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas leak in a Whittier neighborhood forced at least 75 people to evacuate from more than 30 homes Thursday morning.

Residents in the area said they saw and heard gas coming out of the ground around 1:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 32 homes were evacuated along Vicki Drive between Winchell and Balfour streets. Impacted residents were sent to the Phelan Language Academy as crews worked to contain the leak.

Nobody was seeking medical attention, but air samples were being taken.

It's not clear what caused the leak. SoCal Gas officials responded to the scene and said it would take at least two hours for it to be fixed.

