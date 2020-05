Death of young homeless woman in Whittier triggers new calls for help

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The death of a young homeless woman at an encampment in the Whittier area is triggering calls for new efforts to help the homeless in the area.Corina Megan Ortega, 23, was found unresponsive in a tent at Whittier's Parnell Park on Wednesday.The cause of death has not been determined, but Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn released a statement about her death:Whittier officials said last October the city had a shelter crisis as a result of a large increase in the number of homeless people along with other issues.Hahn's full statement is available at her website here.