2 Whittier officers facing charges in shooting that paralyzed unarmed man, Gascón says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two former Whittier officers who shot an unarmed robbery suspect in 2020, leaving him paralyzed, are now facing criminal charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

The two former detectives were identified as Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo. Gascón said the two fired several rounds at Nicholas Carrillo, who was running away from his car on foot and unarmed, after a report of a robbery of a television from a Walmart store on April 30, 2020.

Carrillo was struck twice in the back, with one bullet severing his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, according to Gascón. He was struck in the back while climbing a fence in his attempt to flee, according to the DA's office.

"Although he was lucky to survive, his life was forever changed and he must now begin using a wheelchair," Gascón said.

There was no indication that Carrillo was armed and no weapon was found, he added.

"We don't believe it was appropriate to use deadly force in this case," Gascón said.

Murillo has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and two counts of assault under color of authority. Lopez has been charged with two counts of assault under color of authority, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

