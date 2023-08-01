Investigation underway after Whittier police officer shot; suspect in custody

AIR7 HD video shows the investigation unfolding near the intersection of Pickering Avenue and Penn Street in Whittier.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was shot Monday night in Whittier, prompting a large response from authorities.

This shooting was reported Monday evening near the intersection of Pickering Avenue and Penn Street.

Eyewitness News was told a police officer with the Whittier Police Department was struck though details on his or her condition are unknown. The suspect, who was also injured in the shooting, is reportedly in custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

His or her condition is also unknown.

Details on what may have led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.