WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was shot in Whittier Sunday and the shooter remains on the loose.The shooting happened near Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in the 8500 block of Norwalk Blvd. around 6 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.A motive for the shooting was unknown.No suspect information was available.