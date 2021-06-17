juneteenth

2 CA lawmakers among 14 House Republicans who voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Rep. Tom McClintock of California both voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday
By Devan Cole
EMBED <>More Videos

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

While the legislation met bipartisan support in the House, more than a dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the measure on Wednesday. The bill, which the Senate unanimously approved on Tuesday, is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Some of the lawmakers who voted against the bill in the House argued the proposed holiday would only serve to divide Americans based on race, including GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who took aim at the name provided for the holiday in the legislation.

"This name needlessly divides our nation on a matter that should instead bring us together by creating a separate Independence Day based on the color of one's skin," Roy said in a statement.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against the Juneteenth bill:



  • Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona
  • Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama
  • Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia
  • Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee
  • Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona
  • Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas
  • Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California
  • Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky
  • Rep. Tom McClintock of California
  • Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina
  • Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama
  • Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana
  • Rep. Chip Roy of Texas
  • Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin




What to know about the Juneteenth flag
EMBED More News Videos

Red, white and blue are the colors of the American flag, but they also grace the face of another quintessential American banner: the official Juneteenth flag.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniahouse of representativesu.s. & worldpoliticscongressrace in americajuneteenth
JUNETEENTH
Meet Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
TOP STORIES
New details emerge about suspects in killing of Aiden Leos
Thursday weather: Thunderstorms, hail, plus excessive heat
LIVE: Cal/OSHA to issue new worksite pandemic rules
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Thursday
Memorial service set for LA County firefighter killed in fire station shooting
Missing hiker rescued after 3-day search in San Bernardino Mountains
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Show More
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
Home-sharing is helping break the prison cycle in CA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to air on ABC this December
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Person of interest sought after newborn abandoned in Lynwood
More TOP STORIES News