Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87

Willard Scott, the former longtime weatherman for "Today," has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87.

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning," "Today's" Al Roker said in a social media post. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."



