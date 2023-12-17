1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities say

A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Friday in a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Friday in a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Friday in a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Friday in a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities said.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 32-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Friday in a shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, authorities said.

It happened around 2:22 p.m. in the area of El Segundo Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect, who was described only as an adult male, walked up to the location and began shooting at the victims. He was last seen running southbound on San Pedro Street and has not been located.

The 32-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was shot in his upper torso and died at a local hospital, authorities said.

The four other victims, who are all men between 40 and 50 years old, were also shot. Three of them are reportedly in stable condition while the fourth is listed as "critical but stable."

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.