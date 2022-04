Homeless woman killed in Wilmington hit-and-run as she slept on sidewalk, LAPD searching for driver

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a homeless woman who was sleeping on a sidewalk in the Wilmington area.Olivia Espinoza, 56, was injured about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at E Street and Figueroa Place, and she died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.According to police, Espinoza was hit by a white GMC SUV that ran off the roadway.The suspect, who exited the vehicle, then abandoned it at the scene, fleeing in a second car described as a Nissan Altima, police said."The Altima fled eastbound on E Street and left the GMC SUV abandoned on the sidewalk," police said.No description was available of the suspect.A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, 323-421-2577 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org