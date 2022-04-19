Homeless woman killed in Wilmington hit-and-run as she slept on sidewalk, LAPD searching for driver

Homeless woman killed in Wilmington hit-and-run as she slept

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities Monday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a homeless woman who was sleeping on a sidewalk in the Wilmington area.

Olivia Espinoza, 56, was injured about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at E Street and Figueroa Place, and she died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, Espinoza was hit by a white GMC SUV that ran off the roadway.

The suspect, who exited the vehicle, then abandoned it at the scene, fleeing in a second car described as a Nissan Altima, police said.

"The Altima fled eastbound on E Street and left the GMC SUV abandoned on the sidewalk," police said.

No description was available of the suspect.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, 323-421-2577 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.



