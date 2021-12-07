12-year-old boy killed, 2 others wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that led to a 9-year-old girl being struck by a stray bullet in Wilmington Monday afternoon, police said.The shooting was first reported as two separate incidents that happened close to each other, but authorities later concluded the shooting occurred on East Denni Street near Wilmington Park Elementary School.Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the scene near the school shortly before 5 p.m. where the 9-year-old girl was shot, according to LAFD. Police said the girl suffered critical injuries.The two other victims - a 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman - were found blocks away in the 800 block of N. Eubank Avenue, according to LAFD. The fire department said the boy was in critical condition when he was transported to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The woman is in critical condition.Police said the woman and boy were in a Dodge Durango in the 1500 block of East Denni Street when at least two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire on them, leaving the SUV riddled with bullets. The woman was able to drive to the 800 block of N. Eubank Avenue after the shooting. She then called 911 for help.The 9-year-old girl, a fourth-grade student, was taking part in an after-school program and playing on the playground when she was struck by the stray bullet.Further details regarding the suspects have not been released, except that they possibly fled in a vehicle. No motive for the shooting has been determined.More police officers will be at the school and counselors will be available to students Tuesday.