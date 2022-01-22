Weather

Strong winds topple massive trees in some SoCal neighborhoods, damaging homes and vehicles

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Strong winds topple massive trees in Arcadia, causing major damage

Powerful winds toppled massive trees in some Southern California neighborhoods overnight Friday, damaging homes, vehicles and demolishing a cinder-block wall in Arcadia.

A high wind warning took effect at 3 p.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and the Los Angeles County Mountains -- and the warning was expected to remain in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the L.A. County Mountains could experience winds of 35 mph to 45 mph, with gusts of 70 mph, and isolated gusts potentially reaching 80 mph in the western portion of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Other areas covered by the warning could see 25 mph to 35 mph winds, with gusts up to 65 mph -- strongest in the Santa Monica Mountains and western and northern parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Less severe wind advisories will be in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles coastal region, including downtown, and the San Gabriel Valley. Forecasters anticipate winds of 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, in the coastal area, most notably near Malibu. The San Gabriel Valley could be hit with winds of 15 mph to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

"Daytime temperatures will warm to above seasonal normals for this time of year as offshore flow will remain in place through the period, but in wind-sheltered areas and the interior valleys, overnight low temperatures could get quite cold,'' according to the weather service.

The advisories came with warnings that the high winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Areas noted by the weather service for caution include the 5 and 14 freeways
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarcadialos angeles countywindwind damage
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive interview: VP Harris discusses immigration, voting rights
Pictures show aftermath of crash involving Arnold Schwarzenegger
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Regina King's son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Video: Thieves take bags full of goods from South Gate Ulta store
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Show More
3 Canadians shot, 1 fatally, at ​resort near Mexico's Playa del Carmen
Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, 1 still on the loose, police say
Suspect charged with murder of Brianna Kupfer, LA County DA announces
What to know about tensions between Russia, Ukraine
Report details widespread racial disparities in home appraisals
More TOP STORIES News