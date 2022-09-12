Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail

A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.

A judge has refused to adjust the bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton, who is facing murder and other counts stemming from the Aug. 4 crash at La Brea and Slauson avenues. Linton is next due in court Oct. 26 for arraignment.

The 37-year-old might have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash, according to a document obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

She is accused of speeding her Mercedes into the intersection of La Brea and Slauson around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon, broadsiding a vehicle and causing a fiery, chain-reaction crash that killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of Los Angeles, who relatives said was 8 1/2 months pregnant.

Her unborn child, Armani Lester, also died in the crash and is considered a victim, along with Ryan's 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester of Los Angeles.

They were all in one car, traveling to a prenatal doctor's appointment for Ryan, relatives said.

Also killed in the crash were Nathesia Lewis, 43, and her friend, 38-year-old Lynette Noble, who were in another car.

Eight other people were injured.

Linton was hospitalized after the crash, but survived.

