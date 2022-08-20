Windsor Hills crash: Loved ones pay tribute to woman who died when speeding driver ran red light

Family and friends gathered to remember their loved one who died in a horrific crash in Windsor Hills caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and smashed into cars in a crowded intersection.

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered Friday afternoon to remember their loved one who died in a horrific crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman.

The sidewalk at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues was covered in flowers, balloons and portraits for Lynette Noble, 38.

It was at that intersection where prosecutors said a traveling nurse from Texas was driving a Mercedes-Benz at 90 mph on Aug. 4 and ran a red light, and smashed into cars in a crowded intersection. Victims were thrown from the cars and several vehicles caught fire.

Noble died alongside her best friend Nathesia Lewis.

"She was everything to us," said Noble's aunt Sheila Noble.

The driver suspected of causing the fiery crash, Nicole Lorraine Linton, was charged last week with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.

The 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

The crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester.

Lewis was so badly burned that family members had to use DNA to identify her. A GoFundMe page has been started for Lewis to pay for her funeral and help her children.

The families involved are still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Loved ones who gathered at the intersection Friday released doves in honor of Noble, who they nicknamed Lady Red.

"Lynette was an awesome person. She was one of a kind," Robbie Cross said. "Everyone loved her in their own way."