Nurse accused in Windsor Hills crash that left 6 dead could be charged as soon as Monday

As grieving family and community members demand justice, the woman accused in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead could be charged as soon as Monday.

WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- As grieving family and community members demand justice, the woman accused in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead could be charged as soon as Monday.

Nicole Linton, 37, had been hospitalized after the crash, but was booked into jail over the weekend. She was initially being held on $2 million bail but records indicated that amount was increased to $9 million.

Authorities say Linton was speeding in a Mercedes when she ran a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday. She slammed into multiple vehicles, and three of them were engulfed by flames.

Linton is a traveling nurse from Houston who was working in the Los Angeles area. Police are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

RELATED: Woman was heading to prenatal checkup with infant son, boyfriend before deadly Windsor Hills crash

Among the dead were Asherey Ryan, who was more than eight months pregnant, along with her boyfriend Reynold Lester and their unborn baby, named Armani Lester. Asherey's 11-month old son Alonzo Quintero was also killed. They were heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment at the time of the crash.

Family members and community members gathered at the intersection Sunday to remember the lives lost.

"She was such a beautiful lady," said Jean Martin of Windsor Hills, who attended the vigil. "You know she was a good mom. To her family, be sure to take the life and time you had and cherish that."

A growing memorial of flowers, photos and candles was placed at the intersection in memory of the victims.

"His body was damn near cremated on the corner," said Lester's aunt, Shanita Guy. "For what? For what?"

Family members and community activists also called for safety improvements at the intersection, which they say has seen other serious crashes.

They also called for Linton to face the maximum penalty allowed by law if convicted.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Asherey's family with funeral expenses.