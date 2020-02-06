Society

Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena is opening a literature-themed wine bar

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- After 125 years of being in the book business, Vroman's is adding booze!

The wine and beer bar is set to open on Monday.

It's called "The 1894" named in honor of the year the Pasadena bookstore opened.

The manager plans to bring an educational element to the bar by focusing on flights and tasting pours.

There will also be cocktails with literary themes, mocktails, ciders, kombucha and food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenabooksbusinesssmall businesssocietypasadenawinereadingwine bars
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News