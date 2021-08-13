wine industry

Palos Verdes Peninsula becomes official wine-growing region

By Christiane Cordero
EMBED <>More Videos

Palos Verdes Peninsula becomes official wine-growing region

PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Away from the rolling hills of Napa, Sonoma and Temecula, there's a new kind of wine region: Palos Verdes.

In July, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau established the area as an American Viticultural Area (AVA), allowing its 10 growers to separate themselves as Palos Verdes Peninsula-grown wine.

Jim York led the process to get officially recognized as an AVA.

"We're right on the ocean, this is a hill, everything's flat around us," said York, who owns Catalina View Wines. "That part was relatively easy."

The harder part was an application and review process that took three years.

With it, PV became the 142nd AVA in the state. More than half of the regions in the country are from California.

On harvesting day at Catalina View, the new grapes also represented a new chapter. It took five hours to harvest the Pinot Noir grapes and put them into chilled trucks to be sent to Ken Brown wines north of Santa Barbara. The winery then turns the grapes into wine. This year, because of the AVA distinction, the bottles will market themselves more specifically.

"It says California," said York, pointing to the label on a bottle of his Chardonnay. "People don't know where is this, and you can't say anything about Palos Verdes Peninsula on this label."

That will soon change. Palos Verdes Peninsula, as an official region, means it can show up as such in stores and on menus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspalos verdes peninsulalos angeles countysouthern californiawinewine industrylos angelesalcohol
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE INDUSTRY
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
New wine bar opens in Inglewood
From Policing to Pinot: B E Winery
Meet LGBTQ+ winemaker Krista Scruggs
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News